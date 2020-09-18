Stock Market Today: Decline Oversold and Near Support

Stocks are falling yet again on Friday as the weekend nears. Several major stock market indices are oversold and nearing price support levels that may stall the selling. At least, investors sure hope so.

In today’s video, we look at the major news headlines and themes of the day, technical price indicators on the major stock market indices and asset classes, as well as sector performance and trends. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is Oversold at Support.

The Growth / Value Ratio Is Entering “The Zone”.

Near-Term Weakness in Semiconductor Stocks Persists on a Relative Basis

New Highs for the Transportation Sector.

Stock Market Today Video – September 18, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.