Stock Market Today: Cyclical Sectors Improving

Investors are returning from the long holiday weekend to rising stock market futures, pointing to a gap higher and morning gains to start the week.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and themes, stock market indicators, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Trades to the Top of the Resistance Zone

– Cyclical Sectors Continue to Show Near-Term Improvement

– Health Care Falls From the Consolidation Area; More to Come?

– Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Remains the Strongest of the the Main Market ETFs

Stock Market Today Video – May 26, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.