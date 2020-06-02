Stock Market Today: Cyclical Sectors Continue to Improve

There are several reasons for stocks to selloff as the list of investment concerns grows.

But the stock market remains strong. This is why we follow price and price/trend indicators. In today’s video, we discuss current investing themes, bonds and commodities performance, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Drift Higher in a Quiet Monday Session

– Cyclical Sectors Continue to Improve; Technology Remains Strong

– Bond Proxies Show Early Signs of Improvement

– Gold Miners Pull Back but Hold the Breakout Level

Stock Market Today Video – June 2, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.