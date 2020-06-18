Stock Market Today: COVID Jitters Linger

After a quick and sharp correction last week, stocks rallied this week. But price volatility re-emerged late yesterday as stocks sold off into the close.

In today’s video, we discuss key technical price levels to watch, the latest investing news and data to watch, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Afternoon Fade Snaps a Three-Day Winning Streak

– New COVID Cases Continue to Spike in Some States

– Breadth Metrics Weaken But No Damage Done Yet

– In Small Caps, Growth is the Place to Be

Stock Market Today Video – June 18, 2020

