Stock Market Today: Correction Set To Retest Lows?

Stocks are tumbling once more as a second bout of investor anxiety perks up. S&P 500 Index futures are lower once more and pointing to a likely retest of the recent stock market correction lows.

In today’s video, we discuss important news and themes to watch, sectors that are leading/lagging, and key technical indicators across the major stock market indices and assets. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Drop by More Than 3%…

– …As Risk Aversion Remains a Key Dynamic in the Market

– Investors Continue to Seek the Safety of Treasuries

– Biotech Has Relative Strength as Markets Remain Volatile

Stock Market Today Video – March 6, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

