Stock Market Today: Can Small Caps Breakout?

Stocks kicked off the week with a big rally. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) added 3.05% in gains and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) rocketed higher by 6.1%

In today’s video, we explore key investing themes and news while doing our typical Tuesday sector analysis. We look at trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Big Rally Not Led by the Nasdaq For a Change

– Materials Move to a Leading Spot in the Short-Term

– Energy Continues to Improve; Is this Simply Counter-Trend?

– A Small Cap Breakout Would Send a Broadening Message

Stock Market Today Video – May 19, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.