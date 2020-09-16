Stock Market Today: Can Indices Hold Key Support?

Investors enjoyed another strong day in the stock market on Tuesday, and futures are pointing slightly higher today (Wednesday) as well.

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets today, so that’s something to watch. There are also several emerging investing news and themes to watch. In today’s video, we’ll discuss these themes while highlighting some important stock market indicators. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF NYSEARCA: SPY retakes $340 and remains in an oversold position.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF NASDAQ: QQQ and Russell 2000 ETF NYSEARCA: IWM extend higher from key price support.

Investor sentiment is still greedy… but less so.

The FOMC meeting is on tap for today, although not much is expected.

Stock Market Today Video – September 16, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.