Stock Market Today: Bulls Take Out Key Price Resistance

Stock market futures are pointing to a higher open on Thursday as investors remain upbeat about the economic re-opening.

Though uncertainty remains, investors are banking on positive developments for now. In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, stocks, sectors, and assets that are trending, and key internal indicators. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally Through Key Resistance Led by Small Caps

– Screening For Bullish Stocks in Cyclical Sectors…

– …While Watching for Confirmation from the Commodity Market

– Breadth Continues to Improve as Participation Broadens

Stock Market Today Video – May 28, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

