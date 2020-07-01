Stock Market Today: Bulls Party Into Start of 3rd Quarter

The 2nd quarter ended with strength as the major stock market indices rallied and the Nasdaq sits near all-time highs.

In today’s video, we discuss key technical price support and indicators on the major indices, investing themes, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Strong Close to the Month and Quarter as Support Continues to Hold

– Sentiment is Mixed as Options Traders Remain Bullish; VIX Elevated

– Speculators Continue to Reduce Short Exposure in S&P Futures

– Median Return in July is Positive Going Back to 1950

Stock Market Today Video – July 1, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

