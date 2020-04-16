Stock Market Today: Breadth Metrics Improving

Stocks are pointing to a mixed open as investors digest the latest jobless claims report and continuing fallout from COVID-19.

In today’s video, we discuss key technical price levels and indicators on the broad stock market indices, as well as commodities and currencies. We also look at global stock indices and key sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Rally Pauses as the 50% Retracement Remains in Play

– Breadth Metrics Continue to Improve

– Foreign Stocks Remain Under Pressure

– Biotechnology Could Present an Opportunity

Stock Market Today Video – April 16, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

