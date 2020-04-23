Stock Market Today: Breadth Metrics Improve, Slowly

Stocks rallied sharply on Wednesday and are marginally higher heading into today’s trading session.

All eyes will be on jobless claims this morning. In today’s video, we discuss current investing trends, themes, and news, along with technical indicators and stocks / sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Strong Rally With All Sectors Closing Higher

– Market Breadth Metrics Improve, Slowly

– Software Continues to Lead the Broader Market…

– …While High Beta Lags the Equity Rally

Stock Market Today Video – April 23, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

