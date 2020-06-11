Stock Market Today: Breadth Metrics Flash Near-Term Warning

Stocks turned mixed on Wednesday as indices outside the Nasdaq continued to tread water.

This, coupled with near-term breadth metrics may be sending a warning to investors. In today’s video we look at the latest investing news and themes, key price indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Nasdaq Trades to a Record High as Other Markets Pull Back

– Chairman Powell Speaks to a Slow Recovery; Keeping Rates Lower for Longer

– Early Signs of a Second COVID-19 Wave Also Weigh on Equities

– Breadth Metrics are Stable but Some Flash a Warning in the Near-Term

Stock Market Today Video – June 11, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.