Stock Market Today: Big Rally, Wide Trading Range

Monday morning looks poised to start with a rally as S&P 500 Index futures are up big.

In today’s stock market video, we look at the wide trading range, key technical indicators to watch, and stocks and sectors that are on our radar. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Trade in a Wide Range as Two-Way Volatility Persists

– Treasuries Continue to Consolidate After a Strong Move to the Upside

– Rebound in Crude Oil but the Trend Remains Bearish

– Dollar Rallies From Moving Average Support

Stock Market Today Video – April 6, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.