Stock Market Today: Big News Ahead For Investors

Stock market futures are mixed heading into Tuesday morning’s opening bell. Investors have a lot to look forward to this week, including tonight’s presidential debate, September month-end tomorrow, and the big monthly jobs report on Friday.

Today’s video touches on several key market themes and technical indicators. I also highlight trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Stocks traded higher on Monday in a low volume session.

The Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors remain in strong relative trends.

Defensive Sectors are lagging and that is a bullish datapoint for the equity markets.

The U.S. Dollar remains the most important chart in the market.

Stock Market Today Video – September 29, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.