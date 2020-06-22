Stock Market Today: Balanced Risk/Reward Ratio

After positive, if volatile, week for the S&P 500, investors are hopeful that they see some calm in the financial markets.

In today’s video, we discuss current stock market themes, technical indicators for the week ahead, and assets, sectors, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Enters the Week with a Balanced Risk / Reward Scenario in the Near-Term

– US Treasuries Remain Strong; Buy What the Fed Buys?

– Commodities Basing, Does a Breakout Signal Inflation Coming?

– The US Dollar Continues to Hold the Uptrend

Stock Market Today Video – June 21, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.