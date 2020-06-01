Stock Market Today: Are Stocks Getting Overbought?

As investors turn the page to a new month (June), they are seeing the wall of worry grow.

Can stocks keep climbing that wall? In today’s video, we discuss current price indicators, overbought conditions, investing themes, and trending assets, sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 (SPY) & Russell 2000 (IWM) Enter the New Month in Overbought Conditions

– Treasuries Continue to Consolidate; Upside Resolution Likely

– Gold Tries the Patience of the Bulls During Rangebound Trade

– Near-Term Weakness Puts the Dollar at Key Support

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – June 1, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.