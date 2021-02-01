Stock Market Testing Extreme Fibonacci Price Levels

By
Chris Kimble
-

Last year’s coronavirus stock market crash turned into a BIG opportunity for active investors to buy stocks at deep discounts… especially COVID-friendly stocks.

Since the March 2020 crash low, stocks have rallied sharply for 11 months… and this rally has a couple of important stock market indices testing important resistance levels.

In today’s chart 2-pack, we examine these stock indices: the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index. And we apply Fibonacci principles to long-term historical charts.

As you can see, when we use Fibonacci analysis on the 1974 and 2003/2009 lows, we get a 423.6% Fibonacci extension level at 30,500. This is a huge stretch resistance level… and it’s being tested right now!

At the same time, the S&P 500 is testing is testing a key Fibonacci level. When using the 1974 low and 2000/2007 closing high, you get a 261.8 Fibonacci extension level at 3900. And, yep, it’s being tested right now!

I’ve never seen fib levels from such key long-term highs and lows potentially come together like this! Stay tuned!

Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index Chart

fibonacci peak top forecast dow jones industrial average stock market year 2021

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR