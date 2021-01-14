Stock Market Steady With Corporate Earnings On Horizon

Stocks continue to move higher into the new year. That said intraday and day to day choppiness in the price action is becoming more common… and will likely continue as corporate earnings begin soon.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss sector performance and rotation, stocks that are trending, key price points for the major stock market indices, as well as the latest investing news and themes. Here’s a recap:

Home-building stocks are losing their place as a market leader.

Banks and financials related stocks are overbought as they prepare to report earnings.

Market breadth indicators are still confirming the current bull market trend.

Stock Market Today Video – January 14, 2020

