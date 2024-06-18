Stock Market Sector ETFs Analysis and Buy/Sell Signals

We may be in the summer doldrums for the stock market but underneath the surface, things are not so dull.

Especially because we are experiencing a historic bifurcation in the stock market.

Over the weekend, I featured our core sector and index ETFs and how crucial the price action this week is for these ETFs:

Small Caps Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Retail Sector ETF (XRT)

Transportation Sector ETF (IYT)

Regional Banks Sector ETF (KRE)

And thus far, the stock market listened.

To begin the week, all the aforementioned rallied off of the key price support.

But can they hold and fight through price resistance?

Usually behind the paywall, today we invite you to watch the 10-minute interview to find out what stocks and ETFs and which key price levels I am watching… gratis!

Watch the video here: https://hub.stockpick.app/weekly-market-outlook/trading-a-historic-market-split

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.