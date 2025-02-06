Stock Market Rotation: To Healthcare (XLV), Then Biotechnology (IBB)

Here are some of the recent references I have made about Biotechnology Sector (IBB) and the potential for a rally.

ABBV AbbVie as a top pick for 2025 Novo Nordisk another top pick and subject of 2 recent Daily articles On Schwab Network Tuesday, Nicole and I discussed how this sector looked like it could perk up With Geoff Bysshe on Monday, we did a podcast featuring the Healthcare ETF (XLV) and the Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and part of the Economic Modern Family.

Incidentally, Moderna (MRNA) is so oversold on a monthly timeframe, it should be on your radar.

How well is technical analysis (price) working right now?

Looking right first, the chart of XLV shows the breakout over the 50-day moving average back in early January.

If you are still not convinced our calendar ranges are amazing, look how that phase change perfectly corresponds with a breakout over the January 6-month calendar range!

Plus, another one of our incredible indicators, Real Motion showed a bullish divergence.

The chart on the left is the Biotechnology Sector (IBB) as we all look to pharma to help and protect us.

Like XLV, IBB’s Real Motion indicated a bullish divergence in momentum.

Exactly like XLV, IBB’s phase change over the 50-day moving average corresponded with the January calendar range high.

Now both are trading above their 200-day moving averages.

Plus, both are outperforming the benchmark.

I will say it again, technicals rule and fundamentals drool.

