Stock Market Records Best 3-Day Gains Since 1931, What’s Next?

Stock market futures are trading lower on Friday following a third day of huge gains, making this a historic bear market rally.

In today’s video, we look at investing news and themes, stock market indicators, and technical analysis of key stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Best Three-Day Gain Since 1931

– S&P 500 Index INDEXSP: .INX Nears the First Key Retracement Level

– Key Themes Remain Risk Off Despite a Rebound From Stretched Levels

– Small Caps Rebound But Continue to Lag

Stock Market Today Video – March 27, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.