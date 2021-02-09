Stock Market Rally a Mix of Cyclical & Secular Leadership

Once again the major U.S. stock market indices closed at all-time highs and bullish investors look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday.

In today’s stock market video, we look at the latest investing news and themes to watch, highlight and rank sectors on trend and performance, and look at stocks and commodities we like. Here’s a recap:

Stocks continue to move higher at a robust pace.

A blend of risk-on cyclical and secular stocks are leading the way while defensive stocks are lagging.

Artificial intelligence and robotics stocks are off to a very bullish start in 2021.

Stock Market Today Video – February 9, 2021

