Stock Market Indices Gap Higher To Start Week

Investors a little more to smile about on Monday morning than they did last Friday. Stock market futures are rallying higher and the major stock market indices are set to gap higher.

In today’s video, we look at key price levels for the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Russell 2000, discuss key investing themes, and look at where the price of Gold may be headed. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Russell 2000 (IWM) are starting the week at key price levels.

The S&P 500 (SPY) undercut $340… bulls want to see a quick retake of that level.

Gold consolidation continues, and will likely resolves higher.

The US Dollar is trying to base below broken support.

Stock Market Today Video – September 14, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.