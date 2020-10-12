Stock Market Indexes Rally, New Highs Within Reach

Investors are enjoying a broad-based stock market rally that has the major indexes nearing all-time highs. The futures markets are pointing much higher as the new week begins on Monday morning. In today’s video we look at the latest investing news and themes, key technical indicators and price levels, and assets, sectors, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) breaks its recent price range as government stimulus hopes remain alive.

Small cap stocks are bullish, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) flips to a neutral rating.

U.S. Treasuries are under pressure, as the rating on IEF (treasuries ETF) moves to bearish.

Commodities are stuck in a trading range as the US Dollar tests key levels.

Stock Market Today Video – October 12, 2020

