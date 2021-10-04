S&P 500 Index: Wrong Place For Bearish Reversal Pattern!

By
Chris Kimble
-

The month of September ushered in some volatility to the stock market… volatility we had not seen in quite a while.

Perhaps it will continue into October. And perhaps there is a reason.

Today we take a look at a long-term “monthly” view of the S&P 500 Index.

As you can see, the S&P 500 has been in an up-trend for over a decade. And this August, the Index closed the month at its 423.6% Fibonacci extension level at (1). That closing also coincided with the underside of 11-year resistance.

The last time the S&P 500 hit a key Fibonacci extension level (161.8%), it also was testing the underside of this very same resistance… and it lead to a 2-year pullback / stakeout.

The 423.6% Fib test in August was followed up with a large bearish monthly candle in September at (2). Follow through selling in October wouldn’t be a good sign.

Wrong place, wrong time for this pattern in the S&P 500? Stay tuned!

S&P 500 Index “monthly” Chart

s&p 500 index peak top fibonacci extension analysis chart october 2021

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

