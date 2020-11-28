S&P 500 Index Trading Near Extreme Price Target

Stock market rotation continues to unfold as smaller cap stocks and cyclical stocks continue to out-perform large cap stocks.

With this in mind, we continue to monitor the S&P 500 Index as it trades near our MFU-4 (money flow unit) price target and MOB zone. This has us on alert for a pullback from this area.

There is a potential for some stock market volatility as well. At a minimum, caution is advised here.

