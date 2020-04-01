S&P 500 Index: Pullback Price Targets For Next Low

S&P 500 Index Futures Chart

In an article yesterday, I asked “Is It Time To Retest The Lows?“

After a sharp bear market rally that saw the S&P 500 Index stall at initial resistance, I pointed out that a pullback was highly likely. And perhaps a deeper one.

Today I point to an updated chart of S&P 500 futures. It highlights key Fibonacci retracement levels to watch as the rally turns into a pullback.

The 61.8 retracement level is at 2351 on S&P futures. That’s our first key support.

If that level breaks, then we look to support at our MFU-2 target of 2255. A move below that level could target 2060 to 2070 level.

