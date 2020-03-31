S&P 500 Index: Is It Time to Retest the Lows?

I’ve spent the better part of the day looking at charts of the major stock market indices and sectors.

Today I analyze one of the major stock market indices, the S&P 500 Index.

It appears that the broader stock market is preparing for a pullback and potential “retest” of the March lows.

As you can see, the S&P 500 Index hit our first target zone (MFU-4 target and 38.2 Fibonacci level), where the probabilities for a pullback have increased.

That may be playing out now. We provided a list of short ideas to clients for the pullback and will soon work on a list of long ideas as well.

Hedges and raising cash into this rally seem appropriate for professionals that are “active” in the market.

S&P 500 Index Chart

