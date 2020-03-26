S&P 500 Index Looking For Third Day Of Post-Crash Gains

The S&P 500 Index is looking for a third straight day of gains as investors are relieved that a stimulus package is nearing.

In today’s stock market video, we look at upside retracement levels, key indicators like market breadth, and sectors and stocks that we are watching. Here’s a recap:

– Two-Day Winning Streak on the Back of Stimulus Hope

– Breadth Metrics are Washed Out, Some Begin to Shift

– Highlighting Upside Retracement Levels

– Health Care Equipment has Potential if a Base Builds

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – March 26, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.