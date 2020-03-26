S&P 500 Index Looking For Third Day Of Post-Crash Gains

The S&P 500 Index is looking for a third straight day of gains as investors are relieved that a stimulus package is nearing.
In today’s stock market video, we look at upside retracement levels, key indicators like market breadth, and sectors and stocks that we are watching. Here’s a recap:
– Two-Day Winning Streak on the Back of Stimulus Hope
– Breadth Metrics are Washed Out, Some Begin to Shift
– Highlighting Upside Retracement Levels
– Health Care Equipment has Potential if a Base Builds
Stock Market Today Video – March 26, 2020
