S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Trading Breakout Targets $390

The S&P 500 (SPY) is showing little to no evidence of weakness and remains in a bullish trading trend.

The recent trading breakout and follow-through confirms this and likely points higher into next week.

Upside price targets for SPY remain around $390 and stop losses should be raised to 379.23.

It would likely take a move below 364.82 to see any real acceleration in selling of the S&P 500 ETF.

