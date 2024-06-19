South Africa ETF (EZA) Rally: Are Higher Prices On The Way?

South Africa is renowned for its developed and diversified mining industry.

With this in mind, we put the South Africa ETF (EZA) on our trading radar.

Mining output has declined significantly since the 1970s due to various factors, including political issues, high costs, and labor disputes. According to Wikipedia, this has left production or supply very possibly unable to meet rising demand.

Here are some key aspects of mining in South Africa:

Precious Metals: Platinum and gold.

Palladium

Coal Mining

Chrome and Magnesium-used in stainless steel

Diamonds

The Daily chart shows a 5% rise today in EZA the ETF as it gapped higher to a nearly a 52-week new high.

The biggest sector weighting is in the Financial Services. Third is Basic Materials with specialty chemicals, gold, copper and building materials at the top.

Linde Plc (LIN) is a holding. I mention this as the chart is also interesting looking.

Newmont Mines NEM) is the largest holding in the gold industry-another chart to keep an eye on.

Back to the chart, this move up puts the ETF in a strong bullish phase with momentum and leadership moving up as well.

Even more interesting is the weekly chart

Note the 200-week moving average in green.

If EZA closes the week above, it will be the first time since last July.

Plus, the momentum and leadership look quite favorable for a much bigger move higher.

The monthly chart has a story as well.

I am a big fan of monthly charts.

I particularly like when I see a phase change (business cycle) on a 2-year or 23-month moving average OR a 6-year or 80-month moving average.

Last month EZA cleared the 23-month.

Thus far, this month, EZA has yet to take out May’s highs, but it is close.

More importantly, we are in the start of a 2-year business cycle expansion which has reversed from its down move going back to 2022.

In May 2011, this ETF peaked at 77.58.

That gives EZA a lot of upside with a good risk to under May 2024 low.

