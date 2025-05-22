US Dollar Breaks Down; New Lows Forecast

The US Dollar currency has come under pressure lately and it isn’t showing any signs of abating.
The dollar broke its uptrend line this week and looks poised for new lows.
Looking at the chart below, it’s clear that the greenback is in trouble.
A bear flag breakdown increases the odds of new lows. Our trading system generated a new target of 96.
Check out my research offerings on Cerundolo Investment Research.
Twitter: @GuyCerundolo
The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.