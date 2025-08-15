Silver Prices Battle Back; More Upside In Store?

Precious metals continue to be a leading asset, easily beating the major stock market indices thus far this year.

With Gold and Silver prices rising significantly, it’s also good to mention that gold and silver related equities (miners, etc) have also been peak performers.

Today, we are going to take a peak at the Silver ETF (SLV) and discuss its recent bounce.

And why this “leg” may have further upside.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$SLV Silver ETF “daily” Chart

Here we can see that SLV responded to the July pullback with a strong bounce off its 50-day moving average in July. Momentum is rising and all 3 moving averages are rising. So there aren’t any major cracks in the bulls case yet. I’ll be watching the 50-day moving average.

