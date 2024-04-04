Silver Breakout Adds To Massively Bullish Price Pattern!

I like what I am seeing of late in the precious metals space.

Gold has broken out to new highs… and now silver is beginning to show strength.

Today we take a look at a long-term “quarterly” chart of Silver, as it seems that something BIG might be brewing.

As you can see, Silver took 31 years to form a very large “cup” pattern, and the last 11 years forming what appears to be a “handle”. If so, this would be a massively bullish “cup with handle” price pattern.

Zooming in, we can see that Silver is attempting a “handle” breakout at (1). If this is successful, it would be very bullish and likely propel Silver to the top of the cup with handle formation near $40. Above that level and Silver is off to the races. Stay tuned!

Silver Futures Long-Term “quarterly” Chart

