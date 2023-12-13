Semiconductors (SMH) Attempting Bullish Cup and Handle Breakout!

As I often point out, technology stocks have been the leader of bull market since 2009. And it’s always a good idea to keep a good eye on leadership.

Within the technology sector, the Semiconductors are an area that is often out-performing. And today we highlight why active investors should be watching the Semis!

Today’s chart offers a long-term “monthly” view of the Semiconductors Sector ETF $SMH.

A few things come to mind. First, the up-trend from left to right since 2009 sticks out. Second, we’ve had a sharp decline and rally over the past two years or so. Third, this price action has created a bullish cup and handle on $SMH right at the 361% Fibonacci extension level. And it’s currently attempting to break out of this bullish price pattern.

It’s still early in the month, so we must be patient to see how $SMH closes. If it closes at or above current levels, it may be in the process of an epic breakout! Stay tuned!

$SMH Semiconductors Sector ETF “monthly” Chart

