Semiconductors ETF Reaches Do-Or-Die Moment At Critical Price Support

We have spent countless time on research highlighting the turn lower in the tech leading Semiconductors.

It’s been nearly a year and the Semiconductors Sector (SMH) has endured quite a fall.

Can bulls swoop in and save the Semis? If so, it needs to happen soon!

Today, we look at the long-term “monthly” chart of the Semiconductors ETF $SMH. And, as you can see, it’s been a rough go the past 12 months with the Semis losing nearly a third of its value!

More important, though, is that $SMH is testing 6-year rising support at (1). In fact, it’s spent parts of the last two months poking around this all-important support trend line.

In my humble opinion, it is critical for leadership to hang on to support here, as the next support level is a long way down. Stay tuned!

$SMH Semiconductors ETF “monthly” Chart

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.