Semiconductors ETF Reaches Do-Or-Die Moment At Critical Price Support

By
Chris Kimble
-

We have spent countless time on research highlighting the turn lower in the tech leading Semiconductors.

It’s been nearly a year and the Semiconductors Sector (SMH) has endured quite a fall.

Can bulls swoop in and save the Semis? If so, it needs to happen soon!

Today, we look at the long-term “monthly” chart of the Semiconductors ETF $SMH. And, as you can see, it’s been a rough go the past 12 months with the Semis losing nearly a third of its value!

More important, though, is that $SMH is testing 6-year rising support at (1). In fact, it’s spent parts of the last two months poking around this all-important support trend line.

In my humble opinion, it is critical for leadership to hang on to support here, as the next support level is a long way down. Stay tuned!

$SMH Semiconductors ETF “monthly” Chart

semiconductors sector stocks critical important price support chart november

