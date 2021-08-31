Semiconductors Breakout Would Be 2 Thumbs Up For Stock Market!

The semiconductors sector has always been a great read for the pulse of the technology economy (and Nasdaq Composite).

Tech investors often look to the Semiconductors for leadership… and when they are leading (or breaking out), it’s a good thing. And because technology is a major part of our economy, ALL investors should be paying attention to Semiconductors.

Today’s chart is a long-term “weekly” chart of the popular Semiconductors ETF $SMH.

As you can see, $SMH appears to have created a bullish ascending triangle over the past few months. And, last week, this etf closed at all-time highs (1).

This breakout sends a bullish message to the tech sector and the broad markets as well! Now we just need to see follow through buying and it will be 2 bullish thumbs up for investors! Stay tuned!

$SMH Semiconductors “weekly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.