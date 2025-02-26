Salesforce (CRM) Is A Favorite AI Stock: What About Timing? 

As I like to use technical analysis in finding stocks with good risk/reward, I want to feature a stock that the recent sell-off now offers a good low risk entry point.

Plus, it is a top pick in my Outlook 2025.

And you get to see how our proprietary plugins work.

Furthermore, there is news.

Google Cloud secured a $2.5B, seven-year deal with Salesforce CRM, allowing Salesforce customers to run key software like Agentforce AI and Data Cloud on Google Cloud.

The partnership aims to counter Microsoft’s dominance in enterprise AI and cloud, with clients like Wayfair and Accenture set to move Salesforce apps to Google Cloud.

Salesforce will also integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its services.

I included Salesforce as top 10 pick in the Outlook 2025 (page 31) because they helped fund the Olympics and the NFL on Netflix.

Technically, there are 4 extremely interesting setups to note.

Monday’s low price is a new 60+ day low, making a reversal pattern a real possibility. In November CRM gapped higher and made a low of 303.07 while today’s low is 303.61. More importantly, that gap has not been filled, making 293 a logical risk point. Monday’s high sits right under the January 6-month calendar range, which now needs to clear with a closing price above it. Real Motion while indicating weaker momentum (red dots) that what the price is telling us, sits right on the 200-DMA (green)

I also want to stress that when market conditions change, we look for confirmation on these reversal patterns, even in the best stocks.

