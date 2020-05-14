Russell 2000 Index Reversal Triggers Sell Signal, Downside Targets

Russell 2000 Index Futures Chart

Small cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index INDEXRUSSELL: RUT have been laggards.

And they are now feeling the burn.

The Russell 2000 is positioned to weaken from here.

The comments on the chart outline downside triggers and our initial downside target.

The ellipse reversal changed our stance from long to short. A move under the 50 day moving average would strengthen the move lower / short positions. Caution is warranted.

