Russell 2000 Index Reversal Higher Creates Bullish Trade Setup

Russell 2000 Index Futures Trading Chart

The small cap Russell 2000 Index has provided a nice trading channel for active investors.

I am taking off my short that put on near the blue ellipse high and reversing that to a long position stance. I will use a stop under the prior low at 1215.

The short-term stochastic has turned up from an oversold zone and price is reversing from the yellow ellipse buy signal.

The reversal higher is also occurring from the lower end of the channel (support).

