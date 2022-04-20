Rising Interest Rates Reach Extreme Resistance!

It’s been a crazy past couple of years for the 10-year US treasury bond yields and interest rates.

The crazy extremes have seen rates fall to near zero and his back up near 3 percent.

We can see this in today’s long-term chart of the 10-Year US treasury bond yield.

As you can see in the lower panel, interest rates went from 70% below 80-week moving average to the current 77% above the 80-week moving average. Talk about extremes!!

The recent extreme move higher has interest rates testing long-term trend line resistance.

Will it hold? It better, or interest rates may spike even higher! Stay tuned!

10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield Historical Chart

10 year us treasury bond yields interest rates extreme rally higher chart year 2022

