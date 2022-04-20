Rising Interest Rates Reach Extreme Resistance!

It’s been a crazy past couple of years for the 10-year US treasury bond yields and interest rates.

The crazy extremes have seen rates fall to near zero and his back up near 3 percent.

We can see this in today’s long-term chart of the 10-Year US treasury bond yield.

As you can see in the lower panel, interest rates went from 70% below 80-week moving average to the current 77% above the 80-week moving average. Talk about extremes!!

The recent extreme move higher has interest rates testing long-term trend line resistance.

Will it hold? It better, or interest rates may spike even higher! Stay tuned!

10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield Historical Chart

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.