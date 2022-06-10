Rising Interest Rates Are Spooking Stock Market!

Have interest rates gone up enough? Odds are high, this question is on the minds of global investors.

This chart looks at the 10-year treasury bond yield, on a quarterly basis, since 1963.

For more than 50-years, yields have created lower highs and lower lows inside of falling channel (1).

The rally in bond yields over the past two years has yields testing 2018 highs and the top of the channel at (2).

Joe Friday Just The Facts Ma’am: The 50-year channel resistance is in play. If interest rates break out at (2), odds increase stocks will be concerned with it!

$TNX 10-Year Treasury Bond Yield “quarterly” Chart

