Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Reversal Triggers Buy Signal

I like the pullback on Qualcomm stock NASDAQ: QCOM as price held the 50-day moving average and lower end of the regression trend channel.

The pullback gives us a solid line in the sand for stops (just below trend around $106).

I also like that it bounced off the 50 day MA and key trend support line.

For those that like long/short or manage that way, I think SPY would be a useful hedge for tracking purposes.

I think that in a short-term rally from here, the SPY would underperform the QQQ.

I’m looking at this as a short-term trade taking profits along the way to the target.

Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM Stock Price Charts (daily & weekly)

