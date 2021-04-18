Precious Metals Trading Forecast: Breakouts for Gold, Silver, and Miners

It was a great week for Gold, Silver, and mining stocks.

Strong price movements to the upside created breakouts above descending trend lines (bullish).

These buy signals can be seen on each of today’s price charts for Gold futures, Silver futures, and the Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

I am bullish on all three and share my potential upside trading targets below. This space can be volatile so traders should always use stops. For Gold, I see upside to $1818 and potentially higher depending on how it acts there. For Silver, I am eyeing $27.40, then $29.00. The gold miners etf (GDX) needs to hold above $33.60 — upside target are at $37.60 and $41.00.

Gold Futures Trading Breakout Chart Analysis

Silver Futures Trading Breakout Chart Analysis

$GDX Gold Miners ETF Trading Breakout Chart Analysis

The author or his firm may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.