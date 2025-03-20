Post FOMC: A Look at 2 Commodity ETFs

I cannot remind you all enough of how important it is to check the Inflation Trifecta before getting too attached to inflation, stagflation or deflation.

Silver to gold-gold remains an outperformer but if that changes, we look like stagflation possibly a speed bump to recession. The Dollar-While dollar is in contraction, it is holding 103-should that fail, we see 100 next Sugar futures-Sugar is starting to rally, and a move over 20 cents a pound a warning-not to mention corn and wheat trying to base.

DBA is the ETF that holds a basket of agricultural and soft commodities (NYSEARCA: DBA).

I show 3 timeframes. Daily, weekly and monthly.

The daily chart shows DBA under the 50-DMA in a warning phase.

However, the price is currently pushing against the January 6-month calendar range high.

The weekly chart is in a bull phase, well above the 50-WMA.

The monthly chart is in expansion, even after the recent correction.

The bigger point is that DBA shows nothing to suggest deflation.

Plus, a push above the 50-DMA will look rather bullish, if not more inflationary.

As for DBC, that is the ETF basket that holds metals and oil (NYSEARCA: DBC).

In contrast to DBA, DBC is in a daily unconfirmed recuperation phase, with today’s close back over the 50-DMA.

Note though, DBC outperforms the SPY and the momentum indicator shows a clear bullish divergence.

Good news.

As for the weekly chart, DBC has work to do to get another 50-WMA.

The monthly chart has not given us a sign that DBC is in expansion, still under the 23-month MA.

Nevertheless, the sideways consolidation is notable.

Bottom line is that DBA is solid, meaning that we could see a lot more upside in ags and softs.

DBC is also solid and while not inflationary, it does show the potential to break out or below a huge consolidation, which would be a very interesting indicator to follow for metal and oil inflation or deflation.

My take-inflation can get stickier, while it might be a bit premature to load up on that possibility.

