Platinum Futures Breakout Points To Higher Price Targets

The rally in platinum futures prices received another bullish confirmation this week.

As you can see on today’s chart, Platinum futures broke out over near-term resistance and appear to be headed higher.

I like the structure of the base and leveled breakouts. The MACD indicator is turning up and should be supportive to the near-term trend.

As well, a Money Flow Unit (MFU) formed to give us a potential intermediate price target of $1249. Look for initial resistance from $1184 to $1200.

Platinum Futures Trading Chart – Breaking Out?

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.