Physical Silver ETF (PSLV) Testing Monthly Breakout Resistance!

Silver prices shot higher to begin the month, pushing up over $30 (albeit briefly).

This has been bullish for ETFs in the Silver space, including the Silver Miners (SIL) – which I wrote about late last week – and the physical silver ETF (PSLV).

Today, we look at a long-term “monthly” chart of PSLV… and why the price action this month is important.

As you can see, way back in 2013 the ETF gapped lower at (1). Price briefly filled that gap at (2) before a multi-month retreat (consolidation). But 2020 and early 2021 have seen PSLV come roaring back, alongside the price of silver.

The latest burst higher has PSLV testing that important “gap” breakout area once again at (3). Price has struggled to hold the breakout… but it is still early on in the month. Stay tuned!

$PSLV – Physical Silver ETF “monthly” Chart

