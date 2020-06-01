Pfizer (PFE) Sells Off as Drug Trial Halted – Where’s The Buy Zone?

Pfizer NYSE: PFE Weekly Chart

On Friday, Pfizer (PFE) announced they had halted a Phase 3 breast cancer drug trial as the results were unlikely to meet their primary endpoint.

Today, PFE is down over 8% midway through the U.S. trading session.

Let’s review the weekly cycle analysis.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that PFE is in a declining phase in an overall bullish cycle pattern.

The next projected intermediate-term low is due in July. Weekly momentum is now negative.

On the upside, there is a Fibonacci resistance confluence zone from 37.17 – 38.17.

On the downside, there are Fibonacci support zones from 34.89 – 32.21. For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close below 30.31.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

PFE is in a declining phase in an overall positive pattern. We see a likelihood that the stock trades down to 34 by July. However, this pullback will likely set the stage for another rally into the fall.

