NYSE Composite Breakdown Another Warning To Bulls!

By
Chris Kimble
-

The broader stock market has been ravished this year, with several global indices falling into bear markets.

And there may be more pain ahead.

Today we look at a 10+ year chart of the NYSE Composite. This index is broad based and an excellent gauge of market health.

Well, it appears that the NYSE is breaking below a key price support level formed by the Pre-Covid highs and this summer’s low.

Bulls need to regain this level quickly or it will send a bearish message to the broader markets. Stay tuned!

NYSE Composite Chart

new york stock exchange nyse index bear market decline lower analysis

