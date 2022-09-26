NYSE Composite Breakdown Another Warning To Bulls!

The broader stock market has been ravished this year, with several global indices falling into bear markets.
And there may be more pain ahead.
Today we look at a 10+ year chart of the NYSE Composite. This index is broad based and an excellent gauge of market health.
Well, it appears that the NYSE is breaking below a key price support level formed by the Pre-Covid highs and this summer’s low.
Bulls need to regain this level quickly or it will send a bearish message to the broader markets. Stay tuned!
NYSE Composite Chart
Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.
Twitter: @KimbleCharting
Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.