Nikkei Trading Near 1989 Stock Peak; Double Top?

If you have been investing for 35 years, you likely remember the fervor heading into the Japanese Nikkei stock market index peak. And most investors of any age likely have viewed charts and read about it.

Why? Because there was a bullish mania to buy Japanese stocks and its peak in 1989 turned into a massive decline that lasted years.

And 35 years later, the Nikkei is just now testing its highs. Note that we first highlighted this stock market phenomena and price resistance back in mid-October.

Looking at today’s long-term “monthly” chart, it appears that it is worthwhile to keep a close eye on the Nikkei index.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Not to many times do you see an index test a prior high, nearly 35-years later. So that could/should provide some sort of resistance.

Japanese stock bulls hope we don’t see a double top pattern here. Stay tuned!

Nikkei 225 stock market Index “monthly” Chart

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

The author may have a position in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.